Best royal wedding: Find out who HELLO! readers voted as number one

Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials have been voted HELLO! readers' favourite royal wedding of the past decade in a recent online poll. The couple's ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 topped the poll for more than half of the poll's participants, with over 10,000 readers responding.

William and Kate's royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year. William and Kate, who met at the University of St Andrews in 2001, announced their engagement in November 2010. The bride wore a beautiful satin and lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and was loaned the Cartier Halo tiara from the Queen on her wedding day. The dress, which drew instant comparisons to the one worn by Grace Kelly, has had a big influence on bridal fashion trends.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day in July

While William and Kate's big day scored 55% of the votes, they were followed by Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's recent surprise Windsor ceremony. The Queen's granddaughter wowed royal fans in one of her grandmother's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses and Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara for the intimate affair.

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling

HELLO! readers' third favourite wedding was that of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling, who celebrated their tenth anniversary in June with a series of glamorous portraits.

Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in May 2018

Their nuptials were followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in May 2018, whose Windsor wedding in May 2018 was watched around the globe. The former actress looked stunning in a silk wedding dress with an open boat neckline, designed by Clare Waight Kelly of Givenchy. Meghan accessorised her bridal look with a hand-embroidered veil that featured flowers from countries of the Commonwealth, and Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara.

