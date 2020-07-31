Prince William and Kate Middleton treat their children to a special staycation - details The family have decided not to travel abroad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have treated their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a lovely staycation.

The Cambridge family have headed to the Isles of Scilly, where William holidayed as a child with parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and his brother Prince Harry back in 1989.

The family-of-five have been there for a few days and on Thursday, William and Kate were spotted cycling across the stunning island of Tresco, The Mirror reports.

It's been a short getaway for the family, who are due to return to Norfolk on Friday, but they would have no doubt had the best time as the weather has been incredible this week.

According to Isles of Scilly's official tourist website, the Isles offer a "simpler, kinder and more peaceful" quality of life.

Prince William visited the Isles of Scilly back in 1989 with his family

There's also plenty of things that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could have enjoyed as the destination, located just off the coast of Cornwall, offers more than 35 stunning beaches and five inhabited islands – St. Mary's, Tresco, St. Martin's, Bryher and St. Agnes, that they can explore using "tripper" boats.

It would have no doubt been a welcome change for the Cambridges, who have been self-isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk since March.

During the past four months, the couple have been busy juggling home schooling their eldest children with royal duties, which have mainly taken place via Zoom calls.

Most recently, the couple have ventured out and in early July met privately with two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors at Sandringham. During the engagement, the duo announced £1.8million in grants from their Royal Foundation to support key workers and others affected by the pandemic.

William and Princess Diana went cycling in the island of Tresco

The Duchess told them: "Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health."

The Duke added: "It's great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work."