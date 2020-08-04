Meghan Markle looks visibly moved in previously unseen photo from London bakery visit The Duchess of Sussex has championed the work of the Luminary Bakery

A London-based social enterprise championed by the Duchess of Sussex found a special way to celebrate Meghan's birthday on Tuesday. The Luminary Bakery, which was featured in Meghan's guest-edited September issue of British Vogue, shared a previously unseen photo of the Duchess during one of her visits to their Camden store last November.

In an Instagram post, the Luminary Bakery wrote: "This picture is of Monica meeting Meghan when she came to help us officially open our second bakery in Camden last year. Monica enthusiastically lent her the apron she was wearing, which is true to Monica's generous spirit!" The Duchess looked visibly touched by Monica's gesture.

The bakery, which opened its first premises in Stoke Newington in 2016, also shared the sweet way they're marking the Duchess' birthday by teaming up with Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) to bake cakes together.

In their Instagram post, the Luminary Bakery said: "Today, we're partnering with @camfed to celebrate #womenempoweringwomen and say a very #HappyBirthdayMeghan, who has championed the work of both our organisations! To celebrate, one of our Luminary grads, Monica who is based in London, will be joining Tisiyenji, in Zambia from @camfed to bake cakes "together" from across the globe to honour The Duchess of Sussex’s birthday & celebrate ALL women through their beautiful bakes. Join along in our stories to see these amazing women & their cakes!"

As well as serving coffee and cakes, the Luminary Bakery is a social enterprise which aims to help some of the capital’s most vulnerable women affected by sexual or domestic violence.

When Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday last year, HELLO! exclusively revealed that her cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery. The tiered carrot cake was beautifully decorated with dried oranges and garnishes, with "Happy Birthday Meghan" written in chocolate icing.

After the Duchess featured the café in British Vogue, she sent CEO Alice Williams a beautiful hand-written note and a leather-bound notebook with ‘Forces for Change’ embossed on it – the theme of the September issue.

