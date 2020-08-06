The Duchess of Sussex loves to support the causes she champions through her fashion choices, so no doubt she's thrilled that one of her favourite clothing brands and social enterprises have teamed up - and it's all because of her! The royal, who loves her boyfriend shirt from sustainable line With Nothing Underneath, memorably wore the top for her visit to the Luminary Bakery in November 2019 - and now, the brand wants to give back in their own way.

The clothing company shared a sweet shot of Meghan at the bakery on Wednesday, and explained the inspiring new partnership.

"When the Duchess of Sussex wore our shirt to the incredible @luminarybakery we were overwhelmed by the interest in WNU and thought it would be a great opportunity to see what we could do to give back to them and support the amazing work they do," the caption read.



Meghan wore her boyfriend shirt to the bakery

"A year on, having been up to meet with Alice, their founder and CEO, (and have some cake) I am so honoured and proud that WNU is listed as a corporate partner - having been able to donate a portion of our profits from the sale of this shirt.

"Please do take a moment to have a look at @luminarybakery , a social enterprise for disadvantaged women, and check out the amazing work they are able to do."

Striped shirt, £85, With Nothing Underneath

The gorgeous organic cotton shirt features chic blue stripes and a slouchy, oversized fit. It costs £85, and Meghan also owns it in a pretty light blue shade. She's styled it both tucked and untucked with her skinny jeans, too, and we can confirm it looks beautiful either way!

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to learn of the new partnership between the two organisations, with one commenting: "This is welcome news! Thank you!" while another added: "Meghan's [sic] patronages collaborating is the most beautiful thing, and extension of her work. Wishing you both a successful partnership."