The Queen shares beautiful photos of Princess Anne's childhood ahead of milestone birthday The Princess Royal will turn 70 on 15 August

The Queen has shared a series of beautiful photos from Princess Anne's childhood ahead of her milestone 70th birthday on Saturday 15 August.

Taking to the royal family's Instagram account, Her Majesty announced that she would be sharing photos from each decade of her daughter's life in the run-up to her special day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen takes part in first video call with Princess Anne

"The Princess Royal will turn 70 next week, on Saturday the 15th August. Over the next seven days, we'll be taking a look back at each decade of HRH's life… starting with her birth in 1950!," a post on Instagram Stories read.

It added: "Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise was born at Clarence House. She is the second child and only daughter of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

Princess Anne will soon celebrate her 70th birthday

One of the photos if from Princess Anne's christening on the 21 October 1950 and sees her sat on her mother's lap with her proud dad standing behind them. The image caption read: "The Princess was baptised at Buckingham Palace, in the presence of her close family.

Princess Anne was born on 15 August 1950

"She wore the Honiton lace gown that was made for another Princess Royal – Princess Victoria, the first child of Queen Victoria."

Another image sees the Princess join her mother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following her Coronation in 1953.

Princess Anne was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for her mum's Coronation

"Before the princess turned three years old, her mother was crowned Queen. Although she was too young to attend the Coronation, she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace later on," the caption read.

A third image shows Anne as a young girl in the Girl Guides. The image read: "When the Princess was nine years old, the first Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides was reformed. It was originally reformed in 1937, for her mother, Princess Elizabeth!"

The Princess Royal in the Girl Guides

The images also made reference to Princess Anne's love of horses, captioning a snap of a young Anne with one of her beloved horses. "The Princess Royal is a renowned equestrian, and her love of horses started at a young age!"

The sweet tribute finishes with a photo of Princess Anne as a teenager, and the caption: "Head to our stories tomorrow, where we'll be looking back on The Princess Royal's teens!"

Princess Anne is a well-established equestrian

Princess Anne is set to miss one royal tradition on her birthday next week. Certain royal birthdays and anniversaries are marked by the ringing of the bells at Westminster Abbey, including for the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, their children, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

However, following the latest guidelines from the Church of England and the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, ringing at the Abbey by their volunteer bell ringers is currently suspended during the coronavirus outbreak, as noted on the church's website.

