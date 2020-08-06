Why the Queen and Prince Philip could be confined to Balmoral Estate The First Minister has warned that lockdown may be extended across the county

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have just started their summer break in Balmoral after spending the past few months isolating together at Windsor Castle. But they could soon find themselves confined to the estate in lockdown if Nicola Sturgeon follows through with the possibility to enforce tougher restrictions throughout Aberdeenshire.

The First Minister of Scotland announced a new lockdown in Aberdeen on Wednesday, and ordered all bars and restaurants in the city to close by 5pm, while a five-mile advisory limit was also introduced on leisure travel.

Those living within the city limits cannot step inside each other's homes, but non-essential shops have been allowed to remain open.

The measures could soon be widened to include the entire county if cases continue to rise, the First Minister said.

The local lockdown comes just two days after the Queen and Prince Philip landed at Aberdeen Airport ahead of their annual summer break at Balmoral Castle, which is roughly an hour away.

The Queen and Prince Philip are currently staying at Balmoral

The couple will stay at Balmoral with a minimal team of staff members who have all isolated for two weeks, dubbed HMS Bubble.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their Birkhall home, located on the Balmoral Estate, and have reportedly considered extending their stay so that Charles can spend more time enjoying one of his favourite past-times, fly fishing.

Other members of the royal family are also expected to join the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Scotland this summer, but they are likely to stay in separate accommodation amid social distancing rules. However, this would not be possible if the lockdown measures were extended.

