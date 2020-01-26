The Queen stepped out on Sunday to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. She was joined by her daughter Princess Anne, and looked lovely dresed in a red coat with black fur trimming, which she teamed with a co-ordinating black hat, patent black bag and heels. Anne, meanwhile, was dresesd in a stylish grey and black coat, which was paired with a matching hat with a feather trim. Also in attendance were Sir Jackie Stewart and opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa. This was the first time the Queen had been seen out in public since last week. The royal was forced to cancel her annual meetup with the Sandringham Women's Institute on Thursday, as she was suffering from a cold.

The Queen looked lovely in red on Sunday morning

The monarch has been attending the WI group's meetings since 1943, having taken over as President from the Queen Mother, who in turn took over from Queen Mary. The 93-year-old made headlines during her time with the WI last year, as she took part in a live game of Pointless, which was hosted by Alexander Armstrong. What's more, her team won in a best-of-five match, and were given a coveted Pointless trophy.

The Queen goes to church each Sunday, and is usually joined by a member of her family. Last week, she was joined by her son, Prince Andrew. This marked Andrew's first appearance since stepping down from his royal duties after his BBC Newsnight interview last year, which focused on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It was also the first time that the Queen had been seen since her announcement regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday evening. Having discussed in detail the plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life away from the royal family, Her Majesty informed the public that her grandson and Meghan would be giving up their royal titles, as well as paying back £2.4 million of the taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

MORE: Princess Beatrice steps out in stunning red skater dress during London night out

Princess Anne and Sir Jackie Stewart joined the Queen in Sandringham

READ: The Queen has appointed Prince William to a new position

The statement read: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.