Buckingham Palace has shared some photos of Princess Anne as a teenager, in honour of her upcoming 70th birthday – and they’re amazing. Not only do they provide a rare chance to see a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Princess Royal’s late childhood and early adulthood, but they show just how much Zara Tindall looks like her mother!

Posted on the account's Instagram Stories on Sunday, the first snap showed keen equestrian Princess Anne sitting on a horse. The caption read: "Today we're taking a look back at the Princess Royal's teenage years. When she was 13, she started at Benenden, a boarding school. She took her O levels and A levels and competed for the school in equestrian events!"

The next picture showed the Princess sitting close to the Queen at a state event and read: "During the Princess' late teens, she began to undertake official duties. In 1967, she attended her first state opening of parliament."

More pictures showed the Princess Royal attending her first official royal engagement at the age of 18 – and she looked stunning in a belted cream coat and black hat, equally as stylish as her elegant daughter Zara. She also showed her fondness for children in these snaps, as she held the hands of two young girls.

Princess Anne and Zara are both keen equestrians

The captions read: "The Princess carried out her first official engagements in 1969, when she was 18. In May, she visited the children's shelter in Edinburgh." Another photo, which showed the down to earth royal that same year, wearing another smart coat, this one in navy blue, was captioned: "The Princess also launched the Esso Northumbria, the largest tanker built in Britain, at Wallsend-on-Tyne."

Princess Anne was such a stylish teenager

The photos are a delightful complement to the pictures shared by the Palace on Saturday. Posted to their main grid, the first image showed a young Anne wearing a lacy white dress and holding a doll as she grinned at the camera.

The second was taken when she was a baby, sitting on the Queen’s knee, with her older brother Prince Charles sitting next to her and proud father Prince Philip leaning against the sofa behind them.

Princess Anne looked just like her daughter in these photos too, especially the first, where she sported sweet blonde curls. The pair have always been close and share a passion for horse-riding, having both won Olympic medals for their skills. No doubt the 39-year-old will be keen to celebrate her mum's significant birthday next week, even if it has to be at a safe distance!

