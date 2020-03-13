Princess Anne enjoys family day out at the races with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips The Princess Royal was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

The Princess Royal enjoyed a family day out at the races on Friday. Princess Anne, 69, was accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, 65, at Cheltenham Festival, as well as her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's daughter wore a metallic green printed coat and hat as she watched the action from a box with Zara on Gold Cup day. Anne, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games for her equestrian talents, also attended the Gloucestershire races on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zara, 38, looked elegant for the fourth and final day of the races in a purple Claire Mischevani coat and a Sarah Cant hat. The mum-of-two accessorised with a pair of pointed Carvela heels and a metallic Aspinal clutch bag. Her husband Mike Tindall, dressed in a dark charcoal coat, has been sharing the highlights of his week in The Green Room at Cheltenham on Instagram. The couple have attended the festival every day this week, after Zara became a racecourse director in January.

Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn were also in attendance again on Friday, after arriving together at the racecourse on Monday. The pair announced their separation after nearly 12 years of marriage last month, but they will continue to live on their Gloucestershire estate to bring up their daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Princess Anne's son looked smart in a camel pin-stripe coat and a brown fedora hat, while Autumn's hat matched Peter's in pink. The Canadian-born royal wore a dark green coat by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite labels, Really Wild.

Kate and husband Prince William were regulars at Cheltenham racecourse during their dating years, but the couple have not been spotted there since 2013, when the Duchess was pregnant with Prince George.

