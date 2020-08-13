The sweet reason why Kate Middleton always carries her bag in her left hand The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't do anything by chance…

Have you ever wondered why the Duchess of Cambridge almost always carries her bag in her left hand? If you haven't noticed it before, we can bet it will be all you see when you next get a glance at the Duchess.

Whether it be a classic clutch or dainty purse, Kate is often seen carrying a bag in her left hand at royal events, despite being right-handed. She isn't the only one either, as back when the Duchess of Sussex was a senior working member of the royal family, she too would often be spotted carrying her purse in her left hand, despite also being right-handed.

READ: 12 times the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her enviable trainer collection

The Duchess of Cambridge often carries her bag in her left hand

Well, wonder no more because according to etiquette expert Myka Meier, there is a simple explanation behind it, and it's all to do with greetings. Attending the many functions that she does as a royal, Kate keeps her belongings safety tucked in her left hand so that she can keep her right hand free to greet and shake hands with guests.

Sharing the reason on her Instagram account alongside a photo of the late Princess Diana setting the example, Myka wrote in 2019: "Royal Etiquette Hack: When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too!"

MORE: When royal couples make first post-wedding appearances as newlyweds

Princess Diana leading the way

Kate often uses her clothes or accessories to make a statement. During lockdown, the royals carried out most of their engagements by video calls, but the Duchess still found a way to display sartorial diplomacy. The royal mum's wardrobe choices seemed to sweetly reflect the symbol of positivity that the nation has adopted amid the pandemic, by dressing in rainbow colours. She has worn red, yellow, blue, lilac and green.

The Duchess has also often chosen to wear NHS blue for occasions when she has been speaking to healthcare staff or joining the 'Clap For Our Carers' movement.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.