Prince Harry has made his first TV appearance with Meghan Markle since they moved to the US earlier this year. And he had a surprising revelation to share with US viewers.

MORE: 9 photos that show the Queen's sweet bond with grandson Prince Harry

The couple appeared on screen to implore Americans to exercise their right to vote on 3 November. During the unveiling of the 2020 TIME 100, they spoke about why it is imperative for the public to have their say in the election.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urge US public to vote in joint TV interview

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime," Meghan said. "But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

MORE: 15 secrets we've learned from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's royal biography

Harry then spoke about the restrictions he has faced as a member of the royal family. "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US," he confirmed.

Harry and Meghan appeared from the garden of their new Montecito home

"But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

MORE: The rules the royal family has to follow - from curtseying to no selfies

It is against protocol for members of the British royal family to become involved in politics – although in the past the Queen has publicly encouraged UK citizens to vote.

Since he is not a US citizen, Harry is not able to vote in November – but both he and his wife have been increasingly vocal about issues close to their hearts, including the election.

The Duke pictured with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Meghan is actually set to make history as the first British royal family member to publicly exercise their right to vote.

MORE: 10 times royal parents cheekily bent the rules for their children

She even spent time over the summer cold-calling voters with Gloria Steinem, encouraging them to head out to the polls.

"We sat at the dining room table where I am right now," Gloria told Access Hollywood. "And cold-called voters and said 'Hello, I'm Meg' and 'Hello, I'm Gloria' and 'Are you going to vote?' That was her initiative."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.