Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first joint TV appearance in the US The Sussexes made the list in 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint public TV appearance on Tuesday after moving to the US earlier this year.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, were among the high-profile guests to feature in TIME 100's primetime broadcast, alongside Sandra Oh and John Legend, and the couple's adorable black labrador even made a special appearance!

The TV special announced TIME's annual list of 100 top changemakers, advocates, influential voices, and leaders across the world.

READ: The mastermind behind Meghan Markle's iconic farewell tour wardrobe revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan urge US public to vote in joint TV appearance

Credit: Time/ Time 100

Speaking from their home in Santa Barbara, the Sussexes congratulated those being named to the TIME 100 in a video message.

Harry and Meghan also honoured those who have displayed courage this year, like the medical community and those advocating to end injustice, saying: "Thank you, Time, for including us in this very special evening, and congratulations to this year's transformative leaders and change-makers.

Harry and Meghan speaking during the TIME 100's primetime broadcast

"You work tirelessly to create a better world, a better global community for all of us, and we thank you and celebrtae you tonight."

Meghan urged viewers around the world to act with compassion in real life and online, and asked people to use their voices and made reference to the upcoming US presidential election in November.

"You're playing a critical role for our future and that of our children, seeing our world through the lense of community is so important because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other both online and off. What we're exposed to online seeps into how we engage with eachother offline, it can train us to be kind or it can train us to be cruel," she said.

MORE: Prince Harry debuts new look in latest appearance

Harry and Meghan were both named on the TIME 100 Most Influential list in 2018

Harry added: "When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act."

Meghan echoed Harry's sentiments, and expressed the importance of the upcoming election. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime, but this one is.

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard," she said.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

Harry and Meghan were both named on the TIME 100 Most Influential list in 2018.

The full list will go live on TIME's website when the TV special airs on 22 September and the TIME 100 issue goes on sale on 25 September.

The Sussexes have been settling into their new life in the US after stepping back from royal duties in March.

During lockdown, Harry and Meghan kept in touch with their patronages and various charities by video calls. The Duke and Duchess recently made public visits to a school and a preschool.

Meghan has also been using her voice to encourage voter participation in the upcoming election.

American journalist and social political activist, Gloria Steinem, revealed to Access Hollywood that she and Meghan had cold-called US voters to encourage them to go to the polls in November, when the pair got together last month for a special Q&A for Makers Women.

It was also confirmed last month that Harry and Meghan have set up their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.