The Duke of Sussex has appeared in a new video message to mark the start of a fundraising event close to his heart.

Speaking from his new home in Santa Barbara, Prince Harry, 36, recalled his official visit to Nepal in 2016 as he sent a message of support to participants taking part in the virtual Trailwalker Relay from 21 to 27 September.

The 100km team challenge supports the work of Oxfam as well as the Gurkha Welfare Trust, who are working together to supply PPE (personal protective equipment), establish hand washing facilities and support public education.

Harry carried out a four-day visit to Nepal in March 2016 following the devastating 2015 earthquake. In his video message he praised the Nepalese for their spirit and their resilience at that time, before adding: "With COVID-19, the world has been pitted against a new challenge. One that is devastating and destructive in its own right and I'm heartened to see that once again the Nepalese spirit is unwavering."

The Prince continued: "In Afghanistan, I was honoured to serve alongside the Royal Gurkha Rifles. These soldiers showed me what they believe in; they showed me what their values are."

Harry in Nepal in 2016

The Duke, who appeared to be sporting a smart new haircut in the video message, finished by saying: "Thank you for stepping up for the Gurkhas, for Nepal, and for all the communities impacted by this pandemic. During this Relay virtually is going to make it even more difficult than it already was.

"So, you're going to need to dig deep, physically and emotionally, to get you and your team across those 100km. I know that you can do it. And with every step you take, just remember, you're helping those who need it most. So, thank you and good luck."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to make an appearance on ABC's TIME 100 TV special on Tuesday 22 September. The news was announced in a promo clip shared by E! News and the couple were simply listed as Harry and Meghan, instead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

