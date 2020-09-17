Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting TV appearance revealed The Sussexes are now living in Santa Barbara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to appear in ABC's TIME 100 Special on 22 September, it has been revealed.

The news was announced in a promo clip shared by E! News and the couple were simply listed as Harry and Meghan, instead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

TIME's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People will be broadcast for the first time ever and the Sussexes are set to make an appearance in the TV special, alongside Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend.

E! News reports: "The special will reveal the full list of 100 influential people in what ABC calls 'an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut'".

The list will go live on TIME's website when the TV special airs on 22 September and the TIME 100 issue goes on sale on 25 September.

The Sussexes have been settling into their new life in the US after stepping back from royal life in March 2020. The couple moved into their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara with their 16-month-old son Archie in July.

Harry and Meghan have been making public visits to charities and organisations, including a children's preschool in Los Angeles, where they planted flowers in memory of the Duke's late mother Princess Diana.

Meghan speaking to Smart Works clients on Zoom

The couple have also hosted a number of Zoom call, with Meghan recently speaking to clients helped by her royal patronage Smart Works.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess have set up their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings spoke to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about the deal on last week, saying: "Gonna be epic entertainment, so excited about that deal."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

He added: "They're smart, they were shopping around across all of the major companies.

"I think we really put together the best complete package and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.

"I can't tell you any more about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."

Reed appeared to rule out that former actress Meghan will make a return to the screen, saying: "The real focus for them is on being producers and building that production capacity so that's the key thing."

