Why blue is the colour for Duchess Kate and the rest of the Cambridges in 2020 By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate wears all colours of the rainbow so beautifully. Blue has always been a favourite colour of hers, but the mom of three, along with the rest of the Cambridge family, has been wearing the shade more than ever in 2020 as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Much like the Queen, Kate makes considered choices with her fashion, and many have seen her and her family's decision to wear blue during the COVID-19 era as a thoughtful tribute to frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus. The duchess, along with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have all worn the colour multiple times for royal appearances and engagements during lockdown and beyond.

Royals fans have seen the Cambridges' decision to sport blue as a tribute to the NHS and other frontline workers because the shades of blue they select are often very similar to the uniforms worn by NHS nurses in the U.K.

Additionally, blue is also seen as a colour representing stability, peace, wisdom and serenity, and those are things that are very welcome during a turbulent time.

This was highlighted in one of the family's first appearances during COVID-19 lockdown. The Cambridges made a surprise appearance on April 23 on the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief's Big Night In special to raise funds for fighting COVID-19. They were all perfectly coordinated in a vivid blue with Kate selecting a floral printed dress from Ghost. William wore a blue sweater and plaid shirt. George donned a blue plaid shirt while Louis, who turned two the same day, echoed his dad in a navy sweater with lighter collared shirt. Charlotte matched her mom in a blue floral dress.

In a video call on May 13, the Royal Family paid tribute to nurses across the Commonwealth. William and Kate were both in blue again, with the mom of three wearing a pretty spotted dress from Altuzarra.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla participated in the call, too, and they also selected blue outfits.

Similarly, in the same month Kate had a video call with midwives, parents and experts to hear about how the coronavirus had impacted them. She donned a sky blue top with white zigzag stripes from Tabitha Webb.

On July 5, Duchess Kate visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations. To honour the 72nd of the formation of the National Health Service (NHS), she wore a lovely printed dress by Beulah London – in blue, of course! William was also at the event and sported a soft blue blazer.

Kate has even worn her favourite shade outdoors. She met with a Scout Group in London on Sept. 29 and paired her Scout scarf with a fashionable utilitarian look featuring a blue blouse.

It was back to blue again when she stepped out to the University of Derby on Oct. 6 to hear about how the coronavirus pandemic had affected university life. She sported the Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater ($219) from Massimo Dutti in a pale dusty blue shade.

The next day, Kate and William met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace and she wore a blue dress and blue jewelry.

The duchess opted to wear an Emilia Wickstead dress in a pretty shade of cornflower blue. She accessorized with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, matching drop earrings and a new necklace royals fans thought was a reworked piece based on diamond and blue sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

On Oct. 14, the duchess stepped out in another full blue outfit to visit the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London. She wore a deep sapphire blue dress believed to be from Emilia Wickstead and a coordinating floral face mask from Amaia. She also donned blue pumps.

Kate's blue ensembles not only highlight her impeccable style, but they also showcase her knack for dressing for a moment or occasion. We bet there will be a few more beautiful blue looks to come!

