Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla release sweet Christmas card photo taken at Birkhall The couple will spend Christmas Day at Highgrove House

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have released their annual Christmas card photo to send seasonal greetings to royal fans.

The new portrait was taken by a member of staff in the garden of the royals' home, Birkhall in Scotland, and shows the couple sat together on a bench surrounded by colourful flowers.

Charles was pictured wearing a smart suit, while his wife Camilla wore jeans and a navy blazer.

Last week, the Prince and Duchess were among the senior royals to reunite with the Queen at Windsor Castle at the end of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's UK-wide royal train tour.

The royal couple released the card on Wednesday

Charles and Camilla joined the monarch, Prince William, Kate, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal in the castle's quadrangle as they thanked local volunteers and frontline workers.

The senior royals reunited at Windsor Castle last week

HELLO! understands that Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, will be at Highgrove House for Christmas Day, but expect to have a chance to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor at some point.

The Duchess will also see her family over the festive period. Camilla is grandmother to five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

It's understood that meetings may be socially distanced or outside to adhere to current government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

