Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor following her tragic death on Thursday night.

The royals shared a series of photos of Barbara on their official Clarence House Instagram account on Friday.

One of the photos shows Barbara laughing after she was made a Dame in 2016. Another image shows her sharing a giggle with Prince Charles in 2007, and the third photo sees her smiling while sat next to Camilla in 2013.

The touching snaps were captioned: "Dame Barbara Windsor - a great British actor and tireless charity campaigner who will be deeply missed."

Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell announced that she had passed away aged 83 from Alzheimer's at a London care home.

Prince Charles met Barbara Windsor on many occasions

In a statement, Scott said: "It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35pm on Thursday 10 December at a London care home.

"Her passing was from Alzheimer's/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side."

Clarence House also shared this photo of Duchess Camilla and Barbara

The actress, best known for her role of Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and was moved to a care home earlier this year.

Tributes have poured in overnight, following the sad announcement, with Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson, writing: "I'm sitting here thinking of the 100s of memories we shared. Too many to comprehend.

Barbara Windsor became a Dame in 2016

"We were like family for a long time, ups downs, ins and outs but you will never meet a more professional actress than Babs. @scott.mitchell3 You were the best husband she could've wished for."

TV presenter Jonathan Ross added: "Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor."

