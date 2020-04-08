Stunning new photo released of Prince Charles and Camilla to mark 15th wedding anniversary 

Clarence House released a lovely new image of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on Wednesday evening, ahead of the royal couple's 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The photo Prince Charles and Camilla sitting in the porch of their home, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate, with their two Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell. The couple are dressed in smart casual outfits, with Camilla wearing a blue cardigan, a light pink blouse and blue jeans, while Charles has opted for a navy blazer, a blue checked shirt and khaki corduroy trousers.

Charles and Camilla were reunited earlier this week, following the Prince's recovery from coronavirus. Despite testing negative for COVID-19, the Duchess had to remain in isolation for 14 days, following her husband's positive diagnosis. Charles, 71, who suffered from mild symptoms of the virus, came out of quarantine after seven days last week, with Clarence House saying that the Prince was in "good health". The heir to the throne opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video link last Friday, paying tribute to all those who had worked tirelessly to create the new medical facility at the ExCel conference centre in East London, in response to the pandemic.

The Duchess, 72, gave heartfelt thanks to the volunteer responders who have come forward to offer their services to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, telling them on Monday: "I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart." Camilla has also got involved to offer her own services, and checked in on an elderly woman who was self-isolating alone.

Charles and Camilla were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005, which was followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle. The royal bride wore two outfits designed by Robinson Valentine – a cream dress and a feathered hat at the ceremony, and then she changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.

