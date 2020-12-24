Luxembourg celebrates royal wedding of Prince Constantin of Nassau and Kathryn Mechie Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations are in order for Luxembourg's royal family! Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg's nephew, Prince Constantin of Nassau, has married his fiancée Kathryn Mechie in a civil ceremony in Gibraltar.

The private nuptials took place on Tuesday 22 December with the couple's two-year-old son Felix present. Constantin, 32, is the eldest son of Prince Jean of Luxembourg and his first wife, Hélène Suzanna Vestur, and is the nephew of the reigning Grand Duke Henri and his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Photos published on Couture and Royals' Twitter account show the bride and groom posing with their son following the civil ceremony, and the couple signing the registry.

Prince Constantin de Nassau married Kathryn Mechie in a civil ceremony in Gibraltar. The couple has a son, Félix. Prince Constantin is the son of Prince Jean of Luxembourg and his first wife Hélène and nephew of the Grand Duke! pic.twitter.com/ckuGPWNpmS — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) December 23, 2020

The bride looked stunning in a long sleeved dress

Kathryn, who is the daughter of Stewart Campbell Mechie and Kaye MacEwan, looks gorgeous in a low-cut, fitted number that features long sleeves and a collar.

Like many families around the world, the Luxembourgish royals are celebrating a quieter Christmas than normal. Henri and Maria Teresa posted their official seasonal card on their Instagram page this week, wishing their followers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year as they showcased a series of sweet family photos.

One of the pictures showed the new royal baby – Henri and Maria Teresa's grandson, Prince Charles. Charles is the first-born child of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie.

The baby prince, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father Guillaume, was born on Sunday 10 May at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

Shortly after Charles' birth, the royal family released a set of photos of the new addition to the household. In two historic portraits which showed three generations, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son Guillaume and grandson Charles.

