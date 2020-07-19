As soon as Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was announced on Friday, speculation began about what the stylish Princess' wedding band would look like.

HELLO! can now confirm that British jeweller Shaun Leane, who designed Beatrice's engagement ring, was also given the honour of creating her wedding ring, and his stunning platinum and diamond design fuses Victorian and Art Deco aesthetics.

It also fits with Beatrice's engagement ring so that the two rings sit together seamlessly. Both the engagement and wedding rings were crafted by hand in the Shaun Leane Mayfair atelier after a consultation with the royals and are set with the best quality diamonds.

In a statement, Shaun Leane said: "I am thrilled for the happy couple, it warms my heart to see two wonderful people unite in love as much as Edoardo and Beatrice do. I feel very honoured to have been a part of their journey and to have been involved in the very special moments of designing and creating the engagement ring and wedding ring. I wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together."

Fashionista Beatrice will no doubt have been impressed with Shaun's high-fashion pedigree as his past work includes collaborations with Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and Boucheron. His pieces are also exhibited at the V&A Museum in London and the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

The design signifies a break with tradition as most royal brides over the last century have chosen to have gold wedding bands. According to the jewellers Clogau, the Queen's own wedding ring is made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine. Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also used the same gold in their bands.

The most recent use of Welsh gold in royal wedding bands was for the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 29th April, 2011, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

