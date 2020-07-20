Royal wedding photographer breaks silence after capturing Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's big day The couple released stunning wedding photos over the weekend

Following Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's surprise royal wedding on Friday, their official photographer has spoken out and said it was an "honour" to capture the day. Benjamin Wheeler, who was the man behind the lens, took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude after he was picked to capture the beautiful portraits.

"I was so incredibly honoured to photograph their wedding day, a certain milestone of my career," he wrote alongside the two images Buckingham Palace released to the public.

The photographer went on to thank Gillian Lawtie, who is a fellow photographer and founder of the Wedding Collective - a wedding directory providing contact details for wedding specialists such as caterers, filmmakers and stylists.

One of the stunning pictures showed the happy couple exit the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor. In the other, the newlyweds posed outside the chapel, standing close to Beatrice's grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice and Edoardo with the Queen and Prince Philip (credit Benjamin Wheeler)

Shortly after Benjamin shared the photos on his page, Edoardo - known as Edo - posted a grateful hands emoji. The photographer was among the few guests who was able to witness the intimate ceremony.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their special day (photo credit Benjamin Wheeler)

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Italian property developer shared more pictures by Benjamin on his Instagram account. The wedding photos appeared to have been taken just moments after they said their vows, showing them posing in the grounds at Royal Lodge.

Alongside the precious snapshots, the dad-of-one posted a heartfelt caption dedicated to his new wife, writing the words of E. E. Cumming's poem, I Carry Your Heart With Me (I Carry It In), which was read at the ceremony.

