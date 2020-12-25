Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal 'Christmas doesn’t feel right' in touching message The royals shared a message on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a touching Christmas Day message on their Instagram account.

Touching upon the fact that many people across the UK have been forced to spend Christmas alone due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royals wished for a "better 2021", adding "Christmas doesn’t feel right this year".

Alongside the message, William and Kate posted a touching series of images of keyworkers, and it wasn't long before their followers took to the comment section to heap praise on the royal parents for their thoughtful words.

"Throughout this pandemic you have proved yourselves as compassionate leaders, you have provided consistency and comfort, always striking the right tone. Merry Christmas," wrote one.

"What a lovely message in such difficult times. Sending best wishes from New Zealand," added another, with a third writing: "Beautiful message."

The Cambridges' full message read: " This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are grief stricken from the loss of a loved one and those of you on the frontline who are somehow mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold and at risk to look after the rest of us.

"Wishing you a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021.

"And for those who are struggling today, there is support out there if you need it: @giveusashoutinsta @MindCharity @SamartiansCharity @CalmZone @SilverlineUK @ourfrontline @nhscharitiestogether @royalvolservice."

