The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official 2020 Christmas card, and as usual, it features a beautiful family photo with their three children.

Looking completely relaxed at their Norfolk home, the heartwarming image shows Prince William and Kate sitting on a bale of hay alongside Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate take George, Charlotte and Louis on a very festive outing

The Cambridges and their children are all casually dressed for their Christmas photograph, taken at Anmer Hall, which has a large woodpile as its backdrop.

Fans were quick to react to the new picture, with many commenting how adorable the family is and how alike Princes George and Louis are.

"Adorable little family," wrote a fan, whilst another one said: "Aaaww George & Louis look very alike."

A third added: "Louis looks like Kate's father. Oh my the kids are getting so big now!"

Royal photographer Matt Porteous was the man behind the lens of the beautiful photo. In the past, he has received royal commissions from Prince William and Kate, including capturing behind the scenes moments from Louis' christening.

The Cambridges' photo was leaked earlier this week after a recipient posted an image of the Christmas card on social media. Inside the card, which was signed to "all the amazing NHS staff," came with the message: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

There was also a handwritten note from William in the card. He wrote: "We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful."

Meanwhile, the family will soon be enjoying the festivities. George and Charlotte, who attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London, are officially on their Christmas holidays.

William and Kate admitted last week during their royal train tour that they were struggling to make Christmas plans amid the coronavirus restrictions.

The Cambridges recently enjoyed a fun festive outing

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," the future King told university students at Cardiff Castle. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

The Duke and Duchess would usually spend Christmas Day with the Queen and members of the royal family at Sandringham House. However, this year the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend the festive period quietly at Windsor Castle.

