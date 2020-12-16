Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's supermarket outing in Norfolk before COVID-19 lockdown

Duchess Kate and Prince William have always been focused on giving their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as traditional of an upbringing as possible. Throughout the years, unsuspecting members of the public have been surprised to see the Cambridge family out shopping. One such occasion took place just before the first COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Kate, George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, were spotted at a Sainsbury’s supermarket near the family's country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk in March, according to a report. (A security officer was also with them.) It seemed the Cambridges were having a Mexican night at home because they were seen by fellow shoppers picking up an enchilada kit!

Witnesses at the Sainsbury's reported the British royals were just like any other family there and the kids were well-behaved.

We bet the Cambridge children would have gotten a kick out of helping to make enchiladas for dinner! William has previously spoke about how the kids have helped in the kitchen, including with baking, during lockdown.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," he said in July while visiting Smiths the Bakers in King's Lynn, near the Cambridges' country home.

"Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking," he added.

Kate and William have also spoken about how Charlotte is a fan of spicy foods, like the duchess!

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis self-isolated at Anmer Hall during the first U.K. lockdown. They made a surprise appearance on television for the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In special on April 23, which was also Louis's second birthday! The event was to show appreciation for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic and to raise funds.

Recently, George, Charlotte, and Louis joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the red carpet at London's Palladium Theatre ahead of watching a socially distanced performance of Pantoland. It was the children's first red carpet!

Perhaps the Cambridge kids will get something cooking or baking related for Christmas this year? It sounds like they have been having such fun in the kitchen in 2020.