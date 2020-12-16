Carole Middleton hints at her Christmas gifts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis It was a favourite of her daughter, Kate Middleton

Carole Middleton has revealed one of her children's favourite toys growing up – and it would make the perfect Christmas present for her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Arthur!

MORE: Why 2021 is such a special year for the royal family

Carole – mother to the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton – shared a message on her Party Pieces Instagram account this week, as she posted a photo of the perfect stocking filler.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Charlotte greet crowds after Christmas Day church service

The 65-year-old wrote: "I find that the smallest present can be the one that gives the most enjoyment and entertainment to children. I remember that when they were young, my children found flexi-figures like these totally absorbing.

MORE: Pippa Middleton reveals stunning Christmas tree at £17million home with husband

"A good choice of stocking fillers can give one extra time, undisturbed in bed on Christmas Day. Invaluable!"

Carole Middleton shared a special message on her Party Pieces Instagram account

It's not yet known whether Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, will be able to spend Christmas Day with their grandchildren, given the COVID restrictions.

MORE: The royal family's Christmas menu: breakfast, lunch, dinner AND afternoon tea

Prince William and Kate haven't yet revealed their plans for the festive season; traditionally the couple and their children retreat to their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, close to the Sandringham estate, in order to spend time with the Queen.

It's not yet known where the Cambridges will spend Christmas

However, with the monarch and Prince Philip having decided to remain in Windsor for Christmas, the Cambridges could opt to spend Christmas with Kate's parents as part of their bubble.

MORE: Prince William admits he and Kate are still struggling 'to make Christmas plans'

This is only the third time William and Kate have missed Christmas at Sandringham – in 2012 and 2016, they joined the Middletons in Bucklebury instead.

READ: See inside the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor

Carole previously gave some insight into what her family Christmas might look like this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carole and Kate have an incredibly close bond

In another message shared on the Party Pieces Instagram, she explained: "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.

"This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.