King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Another royal couple has received the COVID-19 vaccine! On Jan. 15, it was announced that King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden had received their first dosage. The news was shared on the Kungahuset Instagram, and it included a photo of the King getting his jab. This marked the first time that a picture of a royal receiving their shot has been publicly released.

The 74-year-old was captured looking into the distance as he was inoculated with the vaccine to protect him against the novel coronavirus. His shirt sleeve was rolled up and the gloved hands of the medical professional administering the shot were just seen. No image of Silvia receiving her COVID-19 vaccine has been released.





The Swedish royals were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Stenhammar Palace in Flen, where the King and Queen are currently residing, according to a press release from the palace. The vaccination was carried out on the advice of the King's doctor.

The monarch released a statement to coincide with the announcement. He talked about his hopes as the vaccine rollout continues across Sweden, as well as the world.

"The great vaccination against COVID-19 is now underway around our country," wrote Carl Gustaf, originally in Swedish. "It is my hope that everyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated in these coming months chooses to do so, so that together and as soon as possible we can get through this difficult time. "

It was likely a very meaningful moment for the royal couple because their son, Prince Carl Philip, and his pregnant wife, Princess Sofia, tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. A statement on Nov. 26 revealed the Duke and Duchess of Varmland's coronavirus diagnosis, saying they were experiencing mild symptoms. Carl Philip, 41, and Sofia, 35, quarantined at their home with their children, Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

King Carl XVI Gustaf's family doctor was monitoring the infection tracing for both royals. Additionally, other members of the Swedish royal family were tested, including the King and Queen, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

Sofia and Carl Philip had been lending their support to the fight against the coronavirus since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020. The duke had been serving at the Försvarsmakten headquarters of the Swedish Armed Forces while Princess Sofia completed an intensive three-day training program at Sophiahemmet University College in March of last year. Thanks to her training, she was then able to help hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the pandemic.

Carl Gustaf and Silvia were vaccinated just after it was revealed that King Harald and Queen Sonja received the COVID-19 jab on Jan. 13. The royal palace confirmed the Norwegian royals, both 83, received the COVID-19 vaccination, along with Harald's elder sister, Princess Astrid, 88.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark was the first European royal to announce she had received the jab. The 80-year-old was inoculated on New Year's Day, according to a statement released from Kongehuset.

On Jan. 9, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh received inoculations from the Household Doctor at Windsor Castle.