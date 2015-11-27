Pregnant Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine of Sweden focus on world's children

Princess Madeleine of Sweden made a return to the public eye on Thursday, five months after welcoming her second baby Prince Nicolas in June. The dedicated royal attended the Global Child Forum in Stockholm alongside her pregnant sister-in-law Princess Sofia who made an impassioned speech at the event.

Madeleine had flown in from London, where she is currently based with her husband Chris O'Neill and their two children, to support the cause that is close to her heart.

The annual forum aims to create a better future for children and is held at the royal palace and was set up by Madeleine's parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia in 2009.

The Swedish royals were in high spirits during the Global Child Forum in Stockholm Photo: Getty Images



The majority of the Swedish royal family were in attendance and took part in different sessions including speeches and workshops. Pregnant Crown Princess Victoria however was unable to attend due to conflicting schedules.

Madeleine, 33, channelled business chic, wearing black trousers and a cream blouse and a very on-trend black cape. Taking inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge, Madeleine had her glossy locks styled into a perfection.

Her sister-in-law Sofia showed off her small baby bump under a teal asymmetrical top that she paired with black trousers and ankle boots.





Pregnant Princess Sofia gave a speech at the event. Photo: Getty Images



The newest Swedish princess, who married Madeleine's brother Prince Carl Philip in June – just two days before Madeleine gave birth to her baby boy.

Princess Sofia also gave a brief speech at the forum and referenced her work with Project Playground, a South African children's charity.

"I've seen a fair share of suffering, poverty and neglect," she said. "But I've also seen children's eyes light up with hope, as they are empowered to shape their own lives."

"And I believe hope is justified. Beyond the everyday reporting of disaster around our world, so much good is happening too."



She emphasized that "it's crucial to gather everyone and take action together," and added: "As our beloved activist Nelson Mandela said, 'It takes a village to raise a child.' And that's exactly what Global Child Forum is trying to achieve."

Each year the Global Child Forum brings together 400 leaders from the worlds of government, business and civil society. It involves speeches, networking sessions, a luncheon and workshops and this year's theme is Children's Rights within the Corporate Sustainability Agenda.