William and Kate start a trend: Everyone wants to meet the King and Queen of Bhutan

Have Kate Middleton and Prince William started another trend? After the royal couple's recent visit with the Dragon King (King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck) and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema this year, more high profile visitors have made the journey.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

The King and Queen of Sweden met the Bhutanese royals this week Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and his wife Queen Silvia followed in the British royals' footsteps this week beginning their three-day state visit to Bhutan. On Wednesday, June 8, the Swedish monarch and his wife were greeted with a traditional procession at Tashichho Dzong and met with the King Jigme and Queen Jetsun, a charismatic and elegant royal couple who have become known as the "William and Kate of the Himalayas".

Noticeably absent from the photo is Jigme and Jetsun's gorgeous baby boy, Prince Jigme Namgyel, whom they welcomed in February.

THE LITTLE DRAGON PRINCE'S CUTEST PHOTOS

Carl and Silvia's visit to the South Asia country comes just a few months after the British royals dined with the Bhutanese King and his wife. As with William and Kate, the Bhutanese royals hosted a dinner for their Swedish guests at Ling Kana Palace.

SWEDEN'S ROYAL BABY BOOM