Princess Charlene and daughter now have matching haircuts The royals were seen in a new photo

Prince Albert of Monaco, his wife Princess Charlene and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, appeared in a new family portrait that was released on Tuesday, and in the photo, Charlene and her daughter Gabriella are sporting identical haircuts.

Both royals had their sandy locks cut into a sharp bob, with heavy, matching fringes to boot.

Princess Charlene had her hair trimmed into a chic new style last month, showing off her updated look in December during a royal outing to hand out Christmas presents in Monaco.

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella have matching haircuts!

Instead of her usual bright blonde haircut, the princess' hair had been trimmed closer to her head, with one section at the side completely shaved.

The rest of her hair had been dyed a darker blonde and Charlene also sported a short, side-swept fringe.

Tuesday's photo proves that Charlene's hair grows very fast indeed!

Princess Charlene showed off her new look last month

The new photo marks one of the first updates we've had from the family since Christmas, with Princess Charlene being active on social media over the festive period, even sharing a fun set of photos that showed Prince Albert donning a Father Christmas-esque costume for the day, accessorising with red Crocs, a Santa hat, novelty glasses and antlers, much to the delight of his six-year-old twins.

The family's pet dog, who was wearing a festive bow, also joined Charlene in one snap.

At the time, Charlene, 42, wrote on Instagram: "Merry Christmas to all our friends and families, love you all."

December was a very special month for the family, with Jacques and Gabriella celebrating their sixth birthday on the tenth.

