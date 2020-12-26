Prince Albert of Monaco dresses up as Santa in Princess Charlene's fun festive photos The couple were joined by their delighted children

Royals around the world have been getting into the festive spirit this year, with some dressing up especially for the occasion.

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a series of fun photos of her husband Prince Albert II from their Christmas Day festivities on Instagram on Saturday.

The Monaco head of state, 62, donned a Father Christmas-esque costume for the day, accessorising with red Crocs, a Santa hat and novelty glasses, complete with antlers, much to the delight of his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The family's pet pooch, who was wearing a festive bow, also joined Charlene in one snap.

Princess Charlene, 42, wrote on the Instagram caption: "Merry Christmas to all our friends and families, love you all".

The royal family were joined by Prince Albert's younger sister Princess Stephanie and her children, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

During a royal outing to hand out Christmas presents in Monaco with her family earlier in December, Charlene debuted a bold new hairstyle.

Princess Charlene handed out presents with her son Prince Jacques

Instead of her usual bright blonde haircut, the princess' hair had been trimmed closer to her head, with one section at the side completely shaved.

The rest of her hair had been dyed a darker blonde and Charlene also sported a short, side-swept fringe.

Albert and Charlene also celebrated their twins' sixth birthday on 10 December, with the proud mum sharing some snaps of their celebrations on Instagram. Jacques and Gabriella were captured about to blow out their candles on their birthday cake, with a tray of cupcakes alongside it.

