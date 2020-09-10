Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share adorable picture of twins as they head to school The five-year-olds share a unique connection which is clear to see in the sweet snap

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted fans on Wednesday as they shared the most adorable back to school photo of their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

In the heart-warming snap, which was shared on the Palace's official Facebook page, the five-year-old twins could be seen together, ahead of entering the school building. The picture shows the duo in uniform, with Princess Gabriella touching his brother's face, while he appears to be looking towards the other children that are around them.

MORE: Princess Charlene debuts statement short fringe during new appearance

"Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella," the picture was captioned. The snap was an incredible hit with royal fans, with it receiving over five thousand likes and over 400 comments in less than 24 hours.

Rentrée scolaire du Prince Héréditaire Jacques et de la Princesse Gabriella. © Photo : Eric Mathon / Palais princier Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Most of the comments praised Gabriella's protective attitude towards her brother, who was born two minutes after her back in 2014.

"They are cute, and what protective gestures Princess Gabriella always has for her brother," one wrote, whilst another one added: "Happy back to school to these two beautiful children, great tenderness between brother and sister."

READ: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene share dreamy sunset photo with twins on wedding anniversary

The last time fans had been treated to a picture of the twins was back in July, when proud mum Charlene shared a photo of them whilst on holiday.

The twins were pictured having the best time at the beach

"Happy holidays," she wrote alongside a snap of them at the beach, both wearing sunglasses and looking happy.

It's unknown where the picture was taken, but Charlene and her kids did spend some quality time in Calvi, a town on the northwest coast of Corsica, this summer.

The Princess travelled to the island to take part in the annual Water Bike Challenge 2020, which is organised by her foundation and whose objective is to raise awareness about the less polluting means of transport and the care of the oceans.