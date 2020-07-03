Prince Albert and Princess Charlene share dreamy sunset photo with twins on wedding anniversary The Monaco head of state married the former Olympic swimmer in 2011

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco shared two stunning new photographs to mark their ninth wedding anniversary on 2 July. The Prince's Palace released an image of the couple posing together in front of a beautiful sunset over the sea. The Monaco head of state is casually dressed in a navy and white floral shirt with white trousers, while his wife wears a burnt orange draped dress with a turquoise statement necklace.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary

Albert and Charlene's five-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella join their parents in the second snap. The family-of-four sit on a wooden bench in front of the same sea view, with Jacques cuddled up on his mother's lap. Gabriella smiles as she sits between her parents and her twin brother.

Another family portrait of the Monaco royals was also released this week, taken at the Prince's Palace during the annual St. John's Day Festival. Prince Jacques, who is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, was dressed smartly in a suit for the occasion, matching with his father Prince Albert. Princess Gabriella looked sweet in a white dress with flared sleeves and a matching headband, while Princess Charlene opted for a black button-up dress and styled her blonde locks in a pretty intricate braid.

The Monaco royals during the St. John's Day Festival

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene married Prince Albert in a civil ceremony on 1 July 2011 in the Prince's Palace Throne Room, where the bride donned a pale blue custom Chanel jumpsuit. The couple's religious ceremony took place at the palace the following day and Charlene looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk duchesse wedding dress.

The couple welcomed their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014.

