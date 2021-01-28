The Queen receives good news as senior staff member delays retirement Lord Peel was due to retire at the end of 2020

The Queen has received some happy news after it was confirmed that her most senior member of staff has delayed his retirement.

After 14 years of service as Lord Chamberlain, Lord Peel previously announced that he would retire at the end of 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he has now agreed to stay on for longer while the search for his successor takes place, Buckingham Palace said.

READ: Royal documentary 'banned' by the Queen resurfaces online

WATCH: The Queen gives a speech at MI5

Lord Peel, 73, was appointed in October 2006 and has led the royal household during a period of significant progress and change, including the introduction of the Sovereign Grant in 2012, as well as overseeing the Buckingham Palace restoration project. He also played a key role during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Lord Peel also oversees all senior appointments in the household, is the channel of communication between the sovereign and the House of Lords and ensures co-ordination between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

When news of his retirement was announced in March 2020, Lord Peel said in a statement from Buckingham Palace: "During the 14 years that I have served in this role, I have witnessed a great deal of positive change across the Royal Households.

MORE: The Queen's disappointment after change to her diary

READ: The Queen and Prince Philip's home is the world's largest occupied castle

Lord Peel has agreed to postpone his retirement

"It has of course been both a great privilege and pleasure to be part of so many significant events, and to be able to serve Her Majesty and the Royal Household in this unique position."

The Lord Chamberlain's Office is responsible for organising those elements of the Queen's programme that involve ceremonial activity or public-facing events. These range from garden parties and state visits, to royal weddings and the State Opening of Parliament. They handle the Royal Mews, as well as the biannual awarding of honours.

The post of Lord Chamberlain, which pays around £90,000 a year, is a part-time one and includes chairing regular meetings of all heads of department.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.