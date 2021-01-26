The Queen stuns in rare photo from first official visit to Australia The monarch will mark the 69th year of her reign in 2021

Buckingham Palace shared a stunning photo of the Queen to mark Australia Day on Tuesday.

The royal household posted a black and white image of Her Majesty during her first official tour of Australia just two years into her reign.

The Queen, dressed in a fit and flare coat dress, is pictured inspecting a Guard of Honour at Prince's Wharf in Hobart during her Commonwealth tour of Tasmania in February 1954.

The caption on Twitter read: "To mark Australia Day, we are sharing this #throwback of The Queen during her first tour of Australia. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh sailed into Sydney Harbour on 3rd February 1954."

The couple had been due to visit Australia and New Zealand in February 1952 when tragedy struck. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in Kenya on their way to visit the countries when they learned that King George VI had passed away at Sandringham House.

Elizabeth returned home for her father's funeral and to begin her new role as head of state.

The royal family have enjoyed many visits to Australia over the years, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking their first trip with an eight-month-old Prince George in 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also undertook their first major tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in 2018, with the couple announcing the news that Meghan was pregnant with their first child Archie as they landed in Sydney.

William, Kate and George in Australia in 2014

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently residing at Windsor Castle during England's third lockdown.

Traditionally the monarch would stay at the Sandringham Estate over the Christmas period until the anniversary of her father's death on 6 February, but she has been unable to do so this year amid restrictions.

