The Queen and Prince Philip delighted after birth of ninth great-grandchild Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first baby

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip are celebrating the safe arrival of their ninth great-grandchild and are said to be "delighted".

Following the happy news that Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first child, a baby boy on 9 February, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, an official statement was released by Buckingham Palace.

It reads: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

Eugenie shared the first glimpse of her son on Instagram

Princess Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, confirmed the birth of their baby on 9 February. The little boy is 11th in line to the throne, and is the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Queen has celebrated the birth of Princess Eugenie's first baby

The happy couple announced her pregnancy in September, just ahead of their second wedding anniversary on 12 October 2018.

In recent weeks, they have been nesting at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home, ahead of the baby's arrival.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend previously told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Eugenie and Jack were married on 12 October 2018

Eugenie's mother previously shared her excitement at the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

"Having not had my own mother around, I've always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers," Sarah told US Weekly.

"She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does."

