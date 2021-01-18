Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are excitedly counting down the days until the arrival of their first child, and HELLO! can reveal that the royal baby, who will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, is due in mid-February.

During the final weeks of her pregnancy, Eugenie, 30, has been nesting at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home on the Queen's Windsor estate.

The couple, who married in October 2018, were living in three-bedroom Ivy Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, but with Frogmore Cottage empty since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US, Eugenie has been handed the keys.

The secluded house is just minutes away from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently residing, as well as Eugenie's childhood home, Royal Lodge.

The Grade-II listed building, which is owned by the Queen, became the Sussexes' official residence after their 2018 wedding. It had a £2.4m renovation – later repaid by the couple – which transformed it from staff quarters to a family home complete with a nursery, which was used by Archie before the Sussexes relocated to Canada and then settled in California last year.

Eugenie and Jack are living at Harry and Meghan's Windsor home Frogmore Cottage

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend tells HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Eugenie was last seen publicly just a few days before Christmas, when she was spotted leaving work at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London's Mayfair, dressing her baby bump in a Maje dress with a blue Zara coat.

Eugenie and Jack married in October 2018

The Princess announced her pregnancy in a cute Instagram post last September. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, and then a pair of teddy bear slippers, Eugenie wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

The Queen will also welcome her tenth great-grandchild when her granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to her third child in the coming months. Zara and husband Mike are already parents to Mia, who turned seven on 17 January, and two-year-old Lena.

