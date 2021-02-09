See the first adorable photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby So sweet!

Princess Eugenie has released the first photo of her and her husband Jack Brooksbank's newborn son.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the new mum, who gave birth on Tuesday 9 February, simply captioned the black-and-white photo of Eugenie and Jack's hands clasping their son's arm with three blue heart emojis.

The newest member of the royal family was born on Tuesday morning. The palace released an official announcement, saying: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie shared this adorable photo on her Instagram

The royal baby is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He is now eleventh-in-line to the British throne, after his mum Princess Eugenie.

While Eugenie is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York, it doesn't automatically mean that her son will also inherit a title. As things currently stand, the royal baby will not have a title because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title.

The couple married in 2018

The new parents are expected to raise their first child at Prince Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Eugenie's parents Andrew and Sarah, who are divorced but still live together at Royal Lodge, are just a stone's throw away and will no doubt be able to lend a helping hand with their new grandchild.

Eugenie and Jack first announced the pregnancy in September 2020, sharing an adorable photo of the Princess holding a pair of teddy bear slippers on Instagram. The couple married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, after dating since 2010.

Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September

Royal parents usually take around two days to announce a new baby's name, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealing their son Archie's name on 8 May 2019 after his birth on 6 May.

However, Prince Andrew and Sarah waited two weeks before unveiling their first child Princess Beatrice's name in August 1988, while the Queen didn't share Prince Charles' name publicly for a month after his birth in 1948.

Royal babies are also usually christened when they are around three or four months old, although Princess Eugenie's christening did not take place until she was nine months old.

