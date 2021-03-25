Prince William and Kate Middleton's heartfelt message for mental health campaign revealed The Cambridges lent their support to Time To Change

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a new video message to mark a cause close to their heart on Thursday.

The Time to Change mental health campaign shared a clip of Prince William and Kate talking about the "stigma which surrounds mental health", as they thanked those who have participated in the campaign, and thus helped others struggling with their own mental health.

The Duke, who donned a white shirt underneath a blue jumper, said: "We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time To Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health.

"Over the past 15 years, Time To Change champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country, and mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives.

"We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma."

The Duchess, wearing a simple black turtleneck jumper, added: "Movements like Time To Change have helped to transform attitudes and encourage more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace.

"However, the work isn’t done yet and we cannot afford to stop here.

"It's so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health."

In February, William and Kate lent their support to Time To Change's Time To Talk campaign, shared a Google gif with the question, "Can a small conversation make a difference?" being typed into the search bar.

The caption read: "It's easy to think we haven't got the power to make a change. But a small conversation can make a big difference when it comes to tackling the stigma surrounding mental health. #TimeToTalk."

William and Kate at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess returned to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, to visit a pop-up vaccination clinic.

William and Kate also took part in a private moment of reflection to mark all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the past 12 months, where the Duke lit a candle and the Duchess laid daffodils.

Their visit came on the National Day of Reflection – marking the one-year anniversary since the first lockdown in the UK.

The Cambridges will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April.

