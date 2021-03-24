When will Kate Middleton meet sister Pippa's baby daughter? The Duchess of Cambridge has a new niece

The Duchess of Cambridge is the proud auntie to her baby niece Grace, her sister Pippa and brother-in-law James Matthews' second child. But when will Kate be able to meet her new family member?

Under normal circumstances, the Duchess would have probably visited her sister Pippa in her west London home by now. Pippa gave birth on 15 March and given the siblings' close bond, Kate would have been one of the first to see her sister and her newborn.

Their mother Carole Middleton has already been spotted visiting Pippa to help out with childcare, so when will Kate get her introduction?

Given the government's proposed easing of lockdown, if all goes to plan, Kate could meet her new niece as soon as next week.

From Monday 29 March, two households of any size are allowed to meet outdoors, including in a private garden, or six people from any number of households.

This means Kate, her husband Prince William and their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would be allowed to sit in Pippa and her husband James' private garden, where they could meet the baby and see the couple's two-year-old son Arthur as well.

The Cambridges and the Matthews would still be required to maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact with anyone who isn't in their household, which means the royals wouldn't be able to hold the newborn.

Kate and Pippa share an incredibly close bond

Alternatively, Pippa and her family could travel to William and Kate's garden in Kensington Palace, where they'd have even more privacy for their first meeting.

Pippa and Kate could also technically meet up as a pair now, as two people are allowed to meet in outdoor public spaces for exercise or recreation purposes. However, it's unlikely the sisters will meet up in a park for baby Grace's first meeting given the lack of privacy.

The two families will not be allowed to meet indoors in their homes until at least 17 May, if the easing of lockdown goes to plan.

James and Pippa on their wedding day in 2017

Pippa and James welcomed their daughter one week ago, with a family source telling HELLO! at the time: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Grace's full name is Grace Elizabeth Jane – a sweet nod to her aunt Kate and grandmother Carole, who both also share Elizabeth as their middle name.

