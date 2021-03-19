Kate Middleton's subtle act of kindness almost went unnoticed – watch video Did you spot the moment?

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her caring and kind nature during an outing in London on Thursday.

Kate and her husband Prince William were visiting Newham Ambulance Station and in typical British fashion, the royals got caught in a light shower. As they stood talking to ambulance staff and paramedics outdoors under umbrellas, Kate noticed that one of her hosts didn't have a brolly.

When the woman politely declined an offer as she didn't want to make a fuss, the Duchess insisted that they had "a spare one" and asked her protection officer to bring it over.

WATCH: Kate's subtle act of kindness during London engagement revealed

"I feel bad you haven't got an umbrella. Would you like one?" William was heard saying, as his wife added: "Is there a spare? There's a spare one."

Kate then nodded as she spotted her protection officer stepping forward and handing the lady an umbrella.

Kate made sure the woman in a red coat had an umbrella

The Cambridges were visiting the ambulance station to speak to staff about their experiences of working during one of the most challenging periods in the London Ambulance Service's history.

During the brief visit, the royals joined paramedic Jay Khan in the station's Wellbeing Garden to hear how she dealt with the pressures of responding to the Covid-19 crisis and the impact of having to isolate from her family.

The couple spoke to paramedic Jay Khan's family over FaceTime

William and Kate, who donned a repeat camel coat from Massimo Dutti with a matching Reiss polo neck jumper, said hello to Jay's family in Bangladesh over FaceTime.

William told Jay's father Abu: "You must be very proud of your daughter… She works very hard and she's looking forward to seeing you soon."

Kate added: "Hopefully it won't be too long before you can all meet up and see each other again."

The royals also heard more about the mental health and wellbeing support provided to staff at the Station, including drop-in sessions and wellbeing spaces, alongside some of the wider initiatives provided by the London Ambulance Service.

