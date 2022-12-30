Why Princess Kate and Zara Tindall both plan to stop at three children The Princess of Wales and Princess Anne's daughter have hinted they are both happy sticking to three children

The Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall have a special shared motherhood bond as both royal ladies are mothers to three adorable children.

Princess Kate is mother to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, while Zara is a proud mum to Mia, eight, Lena, four and little Lucas, one. While Meghan Markle has been clear about her intention of stopping at two children, what have Kate and Zara said about expanding their families?

Speaking on the podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby shortly after welcoming his son Lucas in March 2021, father Mike told listeners that the couple's family is complete. Zara's birth was incredibly speedy with her little boy, who arrived in the bathroom of her Gatcombe Park home.

Mike joked on air: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here."

Zara Tindall and husband Mike are very happy with their brood

He added about welcoming their son at home: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing."

Like their relatives the Waleses, the Tindalls are a family of five and it looks like both families have no more plans to extend their broods.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also have three children

Back in January 2020, Duchess Kate revealed how her husband Prince William is happy to stop at three children.

The mother of George, Charlotte and Louis chatted to royal fan Josh Macpalce at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, and explained how William isn't keen on having another baby.

Josh told the Duchess how he had sent cards congratulating her on the births of her children and she replied: "I don’t think William wants any more."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace

We imagine Princess Kate has her hands full with her three children and all those royal engagements which fill her days. Meanwhile, Zara has a successful career as an equestrian and three kids to juggle, too.

We imagine the royal ladies sometimes get together with their combined six children at their respective homes. How lucky that their children have so many cousins to play with!

