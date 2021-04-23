Everything you need to know about Prince Louis' nursery Prince William and Kate's youngest child has reached a new milestone

It's an exciting time for Prince Louis as he started nursery this week. Prince William and Kate's youngest child now attends Willcocks Nursery School in London, just like his big sister Princess Charlotte did in 2018.

Kensington Palace revealed the news as the Cambridges shared a new photo of Louis to coincide with his third birthday on 23 April.

Here's everything you need to know about the royal's nursery…

Where is Willcocks Nursery School?

The school is a short drive from the Cambridges' family home in Kensington Palace. It operates from a hall of Holy Trinity Church, next door to the Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Gardens, and down the road from the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and Victoria and Albert museum, so Louis can expect various educational outings and visits to the park.

The nursery also has outdoor space

What is the school like?

The nursery was founded in 1964 by Diana Willcocks and is owned and run by headmistress Lavinia Taylor and her fellow teachers. Its website states: "The Willcocks Nursery is a traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners."

In 2017, Tatler described the nursery as a "hidden gem" in Kensington. The magazine added: "Kindness is evident everywhere, plus the nursery is a cooperative, so you know staff are in it for the long haul."

Classes are divided into morning and afternoon school. The morning school is structured with lots of free play, where children embark on the first stages of learning to read, write and to understand simple numbers with the minimum of pressure. Group activities include cooking, singing, acting and putting together jigsaws.

The afternoon school is less structured as it is tailored for younger children, aged two to three, but provides a similar wide range of activities, including art and music.

How much is Louis' nursery?

The nursery charges £3,400 per term for children attending morning school, while afternoon sessions cost £2,250.

Parents can also pay an additional £500 per term for their child to attend Lunch Club once a week, rising to £975 per term for two days per week, £1,425 per term for three days per week or £1,850 for four days during the week.

According to the nursery's website, Lunch Club provides its own additional activities, separate from the morning school, including a group game, story, outside playtime and an activity such as cooking, painting, drama or other creative lessons.

