Prince Louis' first official portrait with the Queen and Prince Philip revealed The sweet family photo was shared with the public this week

While the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip no doubt have dozens of family photos in their personal albums, this week marked a milestone for one of their great-grandchildren in particular – Prince Louis.

Buckingham Palace released a very heartwarming photo of the royal couple with seven of their great-grandkids during a summer holiday in Scotland, and it was the first time little Louis has appeared in an official portrait with the Queen and the late Duke.

The photo was taken by Louis' mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen photographer and regularly shares her own personal photos with the public for special occasions such as her children's birthdays.

The royals were pictured posing at the Queen's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, on a sofa. Her Majesty sweetly carried baby Prince Louis, who will have been around four months old at the time, on her lap. She also matched in tartan with her great-grandson Prince George, who stood next to her.

This is the first time Prince Louis has starred in an official portrait with the Queen

Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte took centre stage, waving one hand in the air and also holding onto Louis' hand. Prince Philip meanwhile had his arms around Isla Phillips, who was carrying baby Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. Savannah Phillips stood behind the sofa in the centre.

The last time the Queen was pictured with her great-grandchildren before this new image came out was in 2016 for her 90th birthday celebrations. Annie Leibovitz took a now-iconic photo of the monarch with her youngest family members, and fans may remember little scene-stealer Mia gripping onto the Queen's handbag in the picture.

The royal family also shared this sweet throwback photo featuring George and Charlotte

Louis, who turns three this month, was not yet born at the time and neither was Lena Tindall, her newborn baby brother Lucas Tindall, Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison, or Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August.

Louis has previously starred in official portraits with his grandfather Prince Charles when he was a baby. The images were released for the future King's 70th birthday celebrations in 2018.