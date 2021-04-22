Kate Middleton's sweet birthday tradition for Prince Louis revealed The young royal turns three on 23 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark their youngest child Prince Louis' third birthday on Friday, and no doubt Prince William and Kate will be busy making preparations for his special day.

Mum-of-three Kate has previously spoken about her sweet tradition for her children on the eve of their birthdays.

Back in 2019, when she appeared in Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate proved she was very much a hands-on mum when it comes to celebrations.

"I love making the cake," the Duchess shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

And it seems that the Cambridges are quite talented when it comes to baking.

In October 2020, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the family's beautifully decorated homemade cupcakes with vanilla buttercream icing and edible poppy decorations.

The delicious-looking creations were delivered to residents at one of the Royal British Legion's care homes in Norfolk.

Kate's Mother's Day cake made by her children

And more recently, William and Kate shared a photo of an incredible Victoria's sponge cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate Mother's Day in March.

The buttercream and jam-filled cake was decorated with perfectly piped icing and sprinkles, prompting one royal fan to comment on Instagram: "George, Charlotte, Louis, you'd get a handshake from Mary Berry! Happy Mother's Day!"

As well as Prince Louis' third birthday on 23 April, William and Kate will also celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April.

Princess Charlotte also turns six on 2 May, while George will mark his eighth birthday on 22 July.

