Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan join star-studded concert in support of vaccine equity

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many stars as they appear during Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are the campaign chairs for Vax Live, will join the Global Citizen Vax Live concert when it takes over Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on May 2. It will be pre-taped and then streamed on May 8 on select channels.

Selena Gomez is hosting the show, which will also feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, recent Oscar winner H.E.R., Eddie Vedder and J Balvin.

It will also see appearances from Justin, Gayle King, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, Nozamo Mbatha, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also make a speech about the importance of ensuring vaccines are available to everyone around the world.

"Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle – together," Harry and Meghan said in a statement. "Now we need to recover and heal – together. We can't leave anybody behind.

"We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, an in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn't be more critical or important."

Harry and Meghan are also raising funds for COVAX, the global initiative that has been working to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available to all people. It's led by the World Health Organization, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gave, the Vaccine Alliance. The concert will have a live audience that's comprised of health care professionals and other essential workers, who have all been fully vaccinated.

If you want to watch it on May 8, you can see it on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS and YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to listen to on the iHeartRadio app and across all iHeartRadio stations. It will be re-broadcasted on Fox at 11 p.m. ET.

We can't wait to watch!