Everything you need to know about Prince Philip's funeral: Who will attend, how you can watch and much more By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle. The late royal will be laid to rest with a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. More details have been announced in the lead up to the event, with practices and preparations well underway.

Below, HELLO! Canada answers all of your questions about the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, including how to watch it in Canada, who will be attending and how to pay tribute.

Where and when will Prince Philip's funeral take place?

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place just before 3 p.m. local time at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, April 17, which is just before 10 a.m. ET. The procession will begin at about 9:40 a.m. ET.

Who is attending?

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations in the United Kingdom, only 30 people are permitted to attend the funeral service. On April 15, Buckingham Palace announced which 30 guests were invited.

All of the Queen and Prince Philip's children and grandchildren will be at the event, including children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Any spouses of Philip's grandchildren have also been invited, including Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Countess of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Jack Brooksbank and Mike Tindall.

It was originally thought the guest list would have included 800 people, so the event has been extensively scaled down in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Is Prince Harry attending the event in person?

Yes. The Duke of Sussex was reported to have returned to the U.K. on April 11 so he could quarantine and attend the service.

Typically, those entering the United Kingdom from abroad would have had to quarantine for 10 days, but Harry will be able to leave his quarantine early on compassionate grounds. He still must comply with other COVID-19 regulations.

Is Duchess Meghan attending?

No. It was previously reported before the guest list was released that Duchess Meghan would not be attending the duke's funeral because her doctor advised her against travelling. The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her and Harry's second child. The baby girl is due sometime this summer.

Are any great-grandchildren attending the funeral?

No. None of the Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty's 10 great-grandchildren will be in attendance. It is suggested they are too young. Peter and Autumn Phillips's daughter Savannah, 10, is the oldest.

Who will be part of the funeral procession?

Harry and William will walk in the same row, with their cousin Peter in the middle. Edward and Andrew will walk ahead of them. Anne and Charles are also involved, as are Timothy and the Earl of Snowdon. Several non-royals who were important to Philip will be involved. These include a protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets.

What will happen during the funeral?

Prince Philip's ceremonial funeral is the same type that the Queen Mother received in 2002, although there are obviously modifications in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the morning of April 17, the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will be moved from the Private Chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle. As part of his wishes, Philip's coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the west steps of the chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself nearly 18 years ago.

The Queen will depart from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley.

The funeral procession will start at the State Entrance of Windsor Castle and end at St George's Chapel.

When the coffin arrives at the Chapel, it will be carried up the stairs by members of the Royal Marines as the Royal Naval pipe plays. A minute's silence will then be held across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner. The latter will perform the Blessing.

Following the service, the duke will be buried in the Royal Vault underneath the Chapel.

What will the coffin have on it?

The duke's coffin will be draped in his personal standard and have flowers on it, along with his Naval Cap and sword.

Is Boris Johnson attending?

The U.K. Prime Minister will not be attending. Boris Johnson's name does not appear on the guest list. Earlier in the week, the politician revealed he would not be attending, as would have been tradition, so his space could go to another member of the Royal Family.

"The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday," stated the message from Downing Street on April 13.

What will the royals wear to the funeral?

None of the senior members of the Royal Family will wear military dress. Instead, they will wear "day dress or mourning coats." Medals will be worn.

It is thought Her Majesty will not wear a veil to the funeral. Traditionally, black veils are only worn at the funeral of a sovereign. It is likely the Queen will select a piece of jewelry with special significance to her late husband.

Do they have to wear masks?

To adhere to COVID-19 regulations, face masks will be worn during the service. Those involved in the funeral procession will reportedly put them on before entering St. George's Chapel. HELLO! UK reports the Queen and other members of the Royal Family who are not walking in the procession will wear face masks for their journey by car to the Chapel.

Social distancing measures will remain in place. Those attending the funeral will not be seated together, and the Queen will remain separate. Other attendees will not comfort her.

MORE: Buckingham Palace confirms the guest list for Prince Philip's funeral

How can Canadians watch?

Viewers will be able to tune in to a livestream of the ceremony on the Royal Family's YouTube channel from approximately 2.30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) on April 17 on this link.

Additionally, CBC will carry the Duke of Edinburgh's service from 9 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC News Network, its CBC Gem streaming service and its CBC News app. The broadcast will be hosted by Adrienne Arsenault.

CTV will also broadcast the service, with its live coverage beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Royals fans will be able to watch it on CTV, CTV News Channel, through the CTV News app and CTVNews.ca. The broadcast will be hosted by Lisa LaFlamme.

Can I listen to the funeral service?

CBC Radio will carry the funeral live, as will its CBC Listen app. That broadcast will be hosted by Marcia Young and Piya Chattopadhyay and will run beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

What else can I watch?

While the funeral itself will end by 12:30 p.m. ET, CBC's television coverage will also include a ceremony for Philip that will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa. Members of Canada's government are expected to be on hand for that service.

How can I get involved?

The Royal Family suggest donations to a charity of your choosing in lieu of flowers. There is no official arrangement for giving donations in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh. Those wishing to express their condolences may also do so in the Royal Family's virtual condolence book.