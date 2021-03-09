Prince Harry claims royal family encouraged Meghan Markle to continue acting career over 'financial fears' The former actress found fame in Suits

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world after expressing various allegations against the royal family during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.

One of the surprising revelations include the moment Prince Harry revealed certain members of his family suggested that his then future wife Meghan should carry on acting "because there was not enough money to pay for her".

READ: Prince Harry says the Queen is getting 'bad advice' in unseen Oprah footage

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal baby's gender

At the time, Meghan had carved a successful career in Hollywood - and will be best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in hit series Suits.

MORE: The reason why Meghan Markle wanted son Archie to be a Prince

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Claiming there were some "difficult conversations" about how his wife would contribute when she first joined the royal family. He said: "There was some real obvious signs, before we even got married, that this was going to be really hard."

The couple stepped back from royal life in early 2020, however, they told Oprah that "without question" they wouldn't have done so if they had more support.

Meghan played Rachel Zane in Suits

Prince Harry said his family "literally cut me off financially" in the first quarter of 2020 and he went for the Netflix and Spotify deals to pay for his security. He claimed that he had what his late mother, Princess Diana, had left him and "without that we would not have been able to do this".

MORE: Meghan Markle 'checked in' with the Queen after Prince Philip was admitted to hospital

READ: Sarah Ferguson taught 'naive' Meghan Markle how to curtsy before joining royal family

In November 2017, Meghan confirmed that she would be giving up acting as she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. But rather than be upset about ending her TV career, the actress said at the time that she was ready for a "new chapter".

The couple left the royal family in early 2020

"I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," she said. "It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years.

"So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.