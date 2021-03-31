Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest milestones since stepping back from royal duties The Sussexes stepped back as senior royals a year ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back from royal duties on 31 March 2020 after carrying out their final engagements in the UK.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, have been busy settling into their new life in Montecito, Santa Barbara, including the launch of their non-profit organization, Archewell.

While there have been ups and downs for the Sussexes, the couple are set to expand their family when their baby girl arrives this summer, and Harry has landed a couple of exciting job roles in the US.

Take a look at what Harry and Meghan have been up to over the past year…

Archie's first birthday

Harry and Meghan's son Archie has only made a handful of public appearances, but royal fans were delighted when the Duke and Duchess released an adorable video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to the tot to mark his first birthday last May.

The sweet clip was shared by Save The Children UK to support their campaign to help young people affected by the pandemic.

The Sussexes pictured on tour in 2019

Archie also made an appearance in Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview in March, with footage showing the tot playing with his parents on the beach.

First family home

After temporarily residing at Tyler Perry's mansion in Beverly Hills, Harry, Meghan and Archie moved into their first family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara in July.

A source previously told HELLO! in October: "They are now in their own family home, which they haven't had properly before.

"It's theirs, it's their forever home, where they are going to base themselves.

"Archie is moving about and is lively and they’re having a great time."

The family count Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow among their celebrity neighbours.

Archewell, Netflix deal and podcast launch

Last June, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan had signed with A-list speaking agency Harry Walker and since then, the couple have been busy with a number of projects.

The following month, the Sussexes set up their own production company and landed a deal with Netflix to create "content that informs but also gives hope".

Hollywood producer Ben Browning has joined the Archewell team

The website for their not-for-profit charitable organisation Archewell was launched in October, and earlier this month, they announced some new additions to their team.

Harry and Meghan have hired Hollywood producer, Ben Browning, as their head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell productions.

They also announced an exclusive partnership with Spotify at the end of 2020 to launch their podcast. A Christmas Holiday Special saw special guest appearances from Sir Elton John, James Corden and Archie, who giggled adorably at the end of the episode.

Harry and Meghan announce they're expecting a daughter

On Valentine's Day 2021, the couple announced the exciting news that they're expanding their family this year.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradled her baby bump, which was taken remotely by photographer and friend, Misan Harriman.

During their Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple confirmed that they're expecting a baby girl this summer.

Oprah Winfrey interview

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US on CBS on 7 March and it included some shocking revelations.

The Duchess spoke about the pressures of public life after marrying into the royal family and she and Harry both revealed their reasons for stepping back from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview made headlines around the world

During one heartbreaking moment, Meghan revealed she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with Archie at the height of her crisis in the monarchy, telling Oprah: "I just didn't want to be alive any more." While she had asked the palace to seek professional help, she later reached out to one of the best friends of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry's new roles

In March 2021, it was confirmed that the Duke had taken on two new roles in the US. Harry has landed a job as a chief impact officer for coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp, with his boss Alexi Robichaux revealing to BBC News that the Duke likes to be called "Harry" in the workplace.

Harry will also work part-time as a commissioner for US think tank Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder that will explore the state of the media.

