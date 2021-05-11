Prince Charles personally thanks hospital staff who treated Prince Philip Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital earlier in the year

Prince Charles has personally thanked hospital staff who treated Prince Philip at St Bartholomew's Hospital earlier this year.

The Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bartholomew's in March after initially being admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital following an infection.

While at the hospital, the Duke underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. Prince Philip later passed away from old age on 9 April.

WATCH: Prince Charles releases touching video as tribute to Prince Philip

The Prince of Wales spoke with a nurse, consultant and a therapist who had treated his father during his stay at the hospital.

Charles also spoke to a gathering of nurses who had all been involved in the Bart Health NHS Trust's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal then went on an unscheduled walkabout of the hospital where he met staff and patients.

The royal met staff and patients

"I couldn't not stop to thank you," he said. "Well done, all of you. You're amazing."

During his visit, Prince Charles was briefed on some planned restoration work that would be carried out on some of the site's Grade I listed buildings.

The restoration work is taking place to mark the hospital's 900th birthday, which will be commemorated in 2023.

This wasn't the royal's only visit of the day, as he also toured the site that would become the Museum of London's future home.

The Prince of Wales was guided around the construction site at the Victorian General Market and shown the recently discovered Lockhart Cocoa Room.

He was then shown the area which would house the Museum's main attraction, Our Time.

The Prince of Wales was shown the ongoing work at the Museum of London

Prince Charles recently paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late father, in a video marking the end of Ramadan.

Reflecting on his own grief, the royal touched upon how many will have an "empty seat at their dinner table" this year.

On Monday, the 72-year-old joined members of the Naz Legacy Foundation to release his heartfelt message during a virtual Iftar - the meal served at the end of the day when breaking the fast.

Prince Philip passed away on 9 April

"The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community," he said.

"This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers."

He added: "I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones."

