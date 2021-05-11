Prince Charles reflects on his family having an 'empty seat at their dinner table' in emotional tribute His father Prince Philip passed away on 9 April

Prince Charles has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late father Prince Philip in a new video message marking the end of Ramadan. Reflecting on his own grief, the royal touched upon how many will have an "empty seat at their dinner table" this year.

On Monday, the 72-year-old joined members of the Naz Legacy Foundation to release his heartfelt message during a virtual Iftar - the meal served at the end of the day when breaking the fast.

"The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community," he said.

"This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers."

He added: "I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones."

Prince Charles is the eldest son of Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the nation’s longest-reigning consort, died at the age of 99 on 9 April. On Tuesday, the Queen will carry out her first major public ceremonial duty since her husband's death when she attends a scaled back COVID-secure State Opening of Parliament.

The Duke of Edinburgh spent decades accompanying the monarch to the grand occasion, sitting on an ornate golden throne at his wife's side.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will join the Queen at the event, but there will be no carriages, and the Queen, in day dress and hat, will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in a State Bentley.

Charles has been at his mother’s side for the last three state openings - in December 2019, October 2019 and in June 2017. He stepped in for his father Philip in 2017 after the duke fell ill with an infection, two months before he retired from public duties.

